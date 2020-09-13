e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again for post-Covid care

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again for post-Covid care

Amit Shah, 55, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 03:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS (Delhi)
Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS (Delhi) (PTI photo)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS (Delhi) again on Saturday evening after undergoing treatment for coronavirus. He was also admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-coronavirus care.

Shah, 55, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

He had announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14.

tags
top news
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again for post-Covid care
Covid-19 pandemic may last until 2021-end, cautions Anthony Fauci
Covid-19 pandemic may last until 2021-end, cautions Anthony Fauci
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In