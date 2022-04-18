Amit Shah asks Delhi Police to take stern action in Jahangirpuri incident

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Police to take stern action against those accused in the Jahangirpuri violence and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the national Capital, people familiar with the development said.

The home minister has been monitoring the Jahangirpuri incident and had even spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana as well as the special commissioner of police, law and order, Dependra Pathak, on Saturday.

Officials cited above said the ministry of home affairs will continue to assess the situation. The Delhi Police has already briefed the ministry about the investigation carried out so far.

The Delhi Police Commissioner said on Monday that 23 suspects from both communities have been arrested so far for Saturday’s clashes. At least 14 teams of Delhi Police under the Crime Branch are investigating the case.

A political blame game also erupted over the clashes with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying one of the main accused was from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Denying the accusation, the AAP has claimed that the law-and-order situation is not good in Delhi and answers in this regard should be sought from home minister Amit Shah under whom the city police functions.