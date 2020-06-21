Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:08 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting over the coronavirus outbreak situation in the national capital with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and other senior officials. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also attended the meeting via video conference.

The meeting was held at Ministry of Home Affairs in North block.

Also present in the meetingg were Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and health secretary Priti Sudan.

The meeting between the Union home minister, LG Baijal and CM Kejriwal comes a day after Delhi witnessed record single-day spike of 3,630 virus cases.