e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal

Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal

Covid-19 update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attended the meeting via video conference.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The meeting was held at Ministry of Home Affairs in North block.
The meeting was held at Ministry of Home Affairs in North block. (Photo: ANI)
         

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting over the coronavirus outbreak situation in the national capital with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and other senior officials. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also attended the meeting via video conference.

The meeting was held at Ministry of Home Affairs in North block.

Also present in the meetingg were Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and health secretary Priti Sudan.

The meeting between the Union home minister, LG Baijal and CM Kejriwal comes a day after Delhi witnessed record single-day spike of 3,630 virus cases.

tags
top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In