'Voters will establish Gujarat as BJP's stronghold': Amit Shah confident of victory in Gujarat local body elections
After casting his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad on Sunday during phase 1 of the state local body polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the people of the state will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Polling for municipal corporations in six major cities of Gujarat began on Sunday at 7 am.
"Local body elections have started in Gujarat today. Corporation, Municipal Corporation elections have started from today," Shah told reporters, adding that "I am confident that today the people of Gujarat will cast their votes in large numbers and the family and they will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the BJP."
The Union Home Minister cast his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad, along with his family members.
The elections in the state are scheduled to be held in two phases -- on February 21 and February 28, the State Election Commission (SEC) said last month. The Polling is taking place for a total of 575 seats and 2,276 candidates.
The timing of voting has been scheduled between 7 am and 6 pm amid the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to SEC, six municipalities scheduled to undergo polls today, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28. The six municipalities include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.
The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2.
About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
The CM further stated that Chhattisgarh is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakarbhata, Bilaspur from employment and security purposes.
