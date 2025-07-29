Amit Shah explains how Operation Mahadev was carried out to kill 3 Pahalgam attackers

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.(Sansad TV)

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Shah said Operation Mahadev was carried out jointly by the Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Follow Parliament LIVE here.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said.

The home minister said that the three terrorists have been identified as Suleiman, Afghan and Jibran.

“In Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police...” Shah said in the Lok Sabha. "Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated..."

How Operation Mahadev was carried out

Union home minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Operation Mahadev began on the night of the Pahalgam killings.

“A security meeting was held. In that meeting, it was decided that the killers should not be allowed to flee the country and escape to Pakistan. We made solid arrangements to ensure this,” Shah said.

The home minister further said that on May 22, the Intelligence Bureau received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a certain area.

“From May 22 to July 22, continuous efforts were made to verify this information,” Shah told the House. "Our Army officers kept patrolling in the cold at high altitudes to pick up their signals. The CRPF also kept patrolling. On July 22, we got success. Through sensors, we got confirmation about the presence of terrorists in the area."

He added that our armed forces, along with the Jammu & Kashmir Police, then jointly carried out the task of surrounding the terrorists.

“In the operation that took place yesterday, all three terrorists responsible for killing our innocent civilians were eliminated,” he said.