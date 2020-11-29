Amit Shah in GHMC poll campaign: ‘Will free Hyderabad from Nawab, Nizam culture’

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 15:57 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday took the political campaign heat a notch above after he reached Hyderabad to campaign for the party for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. He visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City area of Hyderabad to offer prayers and held a roadshow from Warasiguda in Secunderabad to Sitaphalmandi before addressing his party workers.

The GHMC polls, slated for December 1, will witness a triangular fight between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

Here are the highlights from his address ahead of GHMC polls:

- This time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party. I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP.

- The type of corporation in Hyderabad headed by TRS and Majlis is the biggest impetus in making Hyderabad the IT hub of the world. About 60 lakh people were disturbed due to water filling the city due to rain. Illegal construction takes place at the behest of the Majlis, which prevents the drainage of water.

- I assure the people of Hyderabad that once the BJP has a chance, we will remove all illegal constructions and smooth the drainage of water.

- Hyderabad is benefitting a lot from investment in the IT sector. PM Modi has created a lot of opportunities for the youth and it shows in the faith shown in India by foreign investors.

- PM Modi has opened the way for ‘work from anywhere’. The IT professionals working in Hyderabad are going to benefit the most from this move.

- The public of Hyderabad demands to know what happened to the 100-day scheme KCR and Majlis promised. If you have done anything in 5 years, then keep it here in front of the public. What happened to the Citizen Charter promised?

- We’re going to free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India here. We want to build Hyderabad into a modern city, free from the shackles of Nizam culture.

- Narendra Modi ji brought the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the people of Hyderabad so that the poor could get the benefit of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh a year. You did not allow this scheme to be implemented in Hyderabad due to political reasons

- We want to move Hyderabad from Dynasty to democracy. Whether it is Owaisi Sahab’s party or TRS, everybody questions us. I want to ask that in such a large state of Telangana do you find no one but your family? Does anyone have any talent?

- I want to ask KCR why do you have a secret agreement with Majlis? Why not dare to share open seats with the Majlis?