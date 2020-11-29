GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign

india

The campaigning for upcoming election for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is seeing some interesting remarks. The local body election is scheduled for December 1.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they have deployed so many leaders for campaigning “as if we are electing a Prime Minister”.

“It doesn’t look like a Hyderabad election, it’s as if we’re electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too. He was right, only Trump (US President Donald Trump) is left,” Owaisi said while campaigning for his party’s candidate, according to news agency ANI.

The GHMC election is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

The BJP is undertaking hectic poll campaigns in the city and has roped in several high profile leaders. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani as well as party president J P Nadda have campaigned for the BJP in Hyderabad.

Elections to the 150-member GHMC are scheduled to be held on December 1 and the counting of votes will take place on December 4.

The campaigning for the civic body polls is ending on Sunday.

Home minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow today, on the last day of campaigning, appealing to the people in Hyderabad to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).