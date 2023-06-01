Surrender arms or face action: Amit Shah's stern warning in Manipur; probe panel announced

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a probe panel led by a retired judge to investigate the widespread violence that Manipur witnessed leading to loss of lives and damage to properties. Six cases pertaining to the violence will be probed by a special CBI team, Amit Shah announced concluding his three-day visit to the violence-hit northeastern state. Amit Shah said he held several rounds of meetings with every section of the society, including officers, political parties and the representatives of Kuki and Meitei civil groups. "A probe panel will be set up to look into the reasons for the violence and to identify who was responsible for it. This probe panel will be headed by a retired judge of the rank of the chief justice of a high court. This probe will be done by the Centre. A peace committee will be set up under the guidance of the Manipur Governor," the Union home minister announced. Amit Shah in Manipur

An inter-agency unified command will start working in the state from Thursday under Kuldeep Singh, retired DG, CRPF -- overseeing the coordination among the agencies deployed in the state to manage the situation, Amit Shah said.

“Six cases will be probed by a special team of the CBI under the Centre. I want to assure all Manipur people that there will be an impartial and fair probe. The future course of action to ensure that no such violence takes place in future will also be deliberated,” the Union minister said.

As Amit Shah addressed a press conference, he announced an ex gratia amount of ₹10 lakh ( ₹5 lakh from the state and ₹5 lakh from the Centre) to families of those who lost their lives in the violence.

