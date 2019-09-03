e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet former J-K guv Jagmohan; discuss issues related to Article 370

Jagmohan (91) is known for his hardline stand on the Kashmir issue. He was also a minister in the first BJP-led NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan on Tuesday.
BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan on Tuesday.(Photo: AmitShah/ Twitter)
         

BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan on Tuesday as part of its ‘sampark abhiyan’ to reach out to leading members of society over the Centre’s move to revoke provisions of Article 370.

The BJP has embarked on a month-long exercise to seek people’s support on the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, with its leaders and workers asked to fan out across the country to hold meetings.

Jagmohan (91) is known for his hardline stand on the Kashmir issue. He was also a minister in the first BJP-led NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Shah and Nadda to the meeting.

The Union government on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 17:51 IST

