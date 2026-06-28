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Amit Shah launches PM Family Care Tracker Pilot, Health Passport in Gandhinagar

Shah said the integrated digital platform would strengthen governance and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of welfare benefits

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 08:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
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Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the pilot project of the PM Family Care Tracker (PM-FCT) and Health Passport for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, describing it as a key initiative for transparent, technology-driven welfare delivery that ensures no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Gandhinagar, Jun 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the launch of the pilot project of a special integrated digital platform 'PM - Family Care Tracker' for health welfare, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (@Bhupendrapbjp/ANI)

Shah said a new era of welfare for the poor began in India after 2014.

“Under the Prime Minister’s transparent governance, every rupee released from Delhi is now deposited directly into the bank accounts of the poor,” he said.

He said that “whenever the history of India’s first 100 years of independence is written, it will be divided into two phases—before 2014 and after 2014.”

Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed transformational reforms across education, economy, industrial development and governance through long-term planning. Transparent governance has ensured that government benefits now reach beneficiaries directly through bank transfers, he added.

Launching the pilot, Shah said the integrated digital platform would strengthen governance through a common identity system and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of welfare benefits.

Under the system, alerts will be generated automatically if a child misses vaccination or drops out of school. He said notifications will reach local officials, legislators and MPs, enabling volunteers and government authorities to intervene promptly. The platform will digitally track the health and nutrition of children from the prenatal stage until the age of 16, he added.

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Speaking at the event chief minister Bhupendra Patel described the PM Family Care Tracker and Health Passport as a sensitive and well-structured digital health infrastructure for every family.

He said the initiative marks the beginning of a “new era” in ensuring safe, healthy and dignified lives for mothers and children from pregnancy through adolescence. He said the government’s focus on four pillars of healthcare—preventive, promotive, affordable and digital—and Gujarat’s achievements under schemes like Namo Shri Yojana.

Shah also distributed the first digital certificates, administered polio drops, distributed nutrition kits and issued Health Passports. He also inaugurated the PM eBus Sewa in Gandhinagar.

 
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