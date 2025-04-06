Amit Shah lays foundation for Beej Anusandhan Kendra at IFFCO Kalol unit

Ahmedabad: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Beej Anusandhan Kendra, a seed research centre to boost agricultural productivity and innovation, at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Kalol unit in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Union home minister Amit Shah at the golden jubilee celebrations of IFFCO's parent unit in Gandhinagar (Bhupendrapbjp-X)

“Earlier, fertilizers were high in cost and low in efficiency. IFFCO has reversed that — making them low-cost and high-efficiency,” Shah said addressing the gathering. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event that also celebrated IFFCO’s 50-year journey as a cornerstone of India’s cooperative and agricultural sectors.

Shah said that India has achieved self-reliance in food grain production, crediting IFFCO for its efforts. “IFFCO has not only connected farmers with fertilizers but has also built strong links between fertilizers and the cooperative network,” he added.

He lauded IFFCO’s contributions to research and innovation, particularly in the area of nano fertilizers. “IFFCO’s Nano Urea and Nano Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) are now reaching all over the world,” he said.

Shah said the Beej Anusandhan Kendra would enhance the quality of seeds, increase productivity, and reduce the use of water and fertilizers. “This centre will become a turning point for seed innovation and sustainable farming,” he added.

He said that the ministry of cooperation undertook 62 new initiatives under Narendra Modi’s leadership, including the recent bill passed by Parliament to establish the Tribhuvan Sahkari University, in honour of cooperative movement stalwart Tribhuvan Das Patel. “This university will introduce modern cooperative education, ensure transparency from primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) to apex bodies, and employ technologies like AI to set a roadmap for the cooperative sector for the next 50 years,” Shah said.

He reiterated the need to strengthen primary cooperative societies and cooperative dairies as part of broader institutional reforms. “The government has moved ahead with computerisation, integrating PACS with new activities, and incorporating the economic cycle of dairies into the cooperative system,” he said.

IFFCO currently operates production units in five locations across three states — Kandla, Kalol, Phulpur, Amla, and Paradip. With a fertilizer production capacity of 9 million metric tons and annual sales of 11 million metric tons, IFFCO’s turnover now stands at ₹40,000 crore with a profit of ₹3,200 crore.

