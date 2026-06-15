'Masterminded by Amit Shah': Congress attacks BJP leader over merger of 20 TMC MPs with NCPI

With 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs announcing their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), the Congress on Monday alleged that home minister Amit Shah “masterminded” what it called an “illegal breakaway” of legislators as part of a wider plan to secure a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah ‘masterminded’ TMC breakaway, alleges Congress in fresh two-thirds majority claim(File photos)

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The opposition party described the move as “bizarre”, claiming it was a calculated political strategy with serious implications for parliamentary balance.

Congress escalates attack on Amit Shah

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on the Union home minister, accusing him of undermining democratic norms and constitutional values through the development.

In a post on X, Ramesh said: “A desperate Union home minister – who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel – has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner."

Ramesh further alleged that the merger of the rebel MPs was not incidental but orchestrated.

“He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back,” the Congress leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) could potentially emerge as a significant constituent within the NDA, even overtaking established allies like the TDP and JD(U), which he said should be raising objections to what he termed “downgrade” through “underhand tactics”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) could potentially emerge as a significant constituent within the NDA, even overtaking established allies like the TDP and JD(U), which he said should be raising objections to what he termed “downgrade” through “underhand tactics”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This bizarre move is part of the Union home minister's strategy to engineer a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Decency, decorum and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office,” the Congress leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This bizarre move is part of the Union home minister's strategy to engineer a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Decency, decorum and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office,” the Congress leader said. {{/usCountry}}

A desperate Union Home Minister - who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel - has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner.



He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 15, 2026

{{^usCountry}} NCPI merger with TMC rebels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCPI merger with TMC rebels {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, 20 rebel TMC MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and declared their decision to merge with the NCPI, a Tripura-based registered but unrecognised political outfit.

If the merger is formally approved, the TMC’s strength in the Lok Sabha would drop sharply from around 28 MPs to 8. In the Rajya Sabha, the party has already declined from 13 to 10 members.

For the NDA, the Lok Sabha tally would rise from 294 to 314 seats. However, this would still leave the alliance 46 seats short of a two-thirds majority, though it would come within eight seats of that mark in the Upper House.

The Congress' concerns come as the reduction in TMC strength would significantly weaken the INDIA bloc’s capacity to challenge the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

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A BJP MP involved in the discussions told HT that NCPI was chosen to maintain the rebels’ political linkage with West Bengal while also projecting symbolic outreach towards the Northeast.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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