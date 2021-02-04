Amit Shah meets Delhi top cop, NSA Doval ahead of Chakka Jam on February 6
- Even though the farmers’ unions have said the Chakka Jam will not be held in Delhi, the government doesn’t want to take any chances considering the January 26 tractor rally that was marred by violence.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava inside the parliament complex to review the security situation in Delhi-NCR ahead of the February 6 “Chakka Jam” protest called by farmers’ unions against the Centre’s three farm laws, people familiar with the development said.
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) remained tight-lipped about the high level meeting but officials who didn’t want to be named said the Delhi Police Commissioner also updated the home minister about the status of investigation in the January 26 violence near Red Fort and Income Tax Office during the farmers’ tractor rally as well as deployment of forces at various borders of Delhi.
Even though the farmers’ unions have said the Chakka Jam will not be held in Delhi, the government doesn’t want to take any chances considering the January 26 tractor rally that was marred by violence and several people including over 500 cops were injured, said an official.
Shah is learnt to have directed the Delhi Police to make adequate security arrangements at Delhi’s borders so that the January 26 situation should not arise again. The Centre had already conveyed to the Delhi Police that additional central paramilitary forces are on standby if required. Currently, over 60 companies (6,000 personnel) of central paramilitary forces are assisting the Delhi Police at various borders.
The home ministry has also claimed that internet has not been suspended at Delhi’s borders beyond 11 pm on Tuesday.
The farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for over two months now demanding that the Centre repeal the controversial laws, a demand rejected by the Centre.
The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.
However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.
