Amit Shah performs aarti at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
Union home minister Amit Shah performed 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple.
Jagannath Temple is all decked up ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.
Shah is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat from July 11 to take part in a host of programmes, including Lord Jagannath's rath yatra in Ahmedabad today.
After taking part in 'mangla aarti' at Lord Jagannath temple, Shah would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch several schemes.
-
Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral
-
Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination
-
Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling
-
Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter