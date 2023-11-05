close_game
close_game
News / India News / Amit Shah says Bihar caste survey shows inflated Muslim, Yadav population

Amit Shah says Bihar caste survey shows inflated Muslim, Yadav population

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 05, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed Shah over his accusation, saying he should conduct a caste census in the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of “deliberately” showing an inflated population of Muslims and Yadavs in the state's caste survey. He also accused the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government of indulging in “appeasement politics”.

Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

“The decision to conduct the caste survey in Bihar was taken when the JD(U) was part of the NDA. But the way the survey was conducted reveals the ulterior design of the Mahagathbandhan government... population of Muslims and Yadavs were deliberately inflated during the exercise,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“…The government is not interested in the welfare of people belonging to other backward communities,” he added.

According to the caste survey results released on October 2, extremely backward communities (ECB) comprising 112 castes constituted 36.01 percent of the population, and backward castes (30 communities) made up another 27.12 percent. Together, other backward classes (OBC), the umbrella group consisting of backward castes and EBCs in the state, is 63.13 percent, while SC forms 19.65 percent and ST is 1.68 percent.

Also read: Law doesn’t bar states from counting castes

Meanwhile, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed Shah over his accusation, saying he should conduct a caste census in the country.

“Amit Shah claims that the Muslim and Yadav population was deliberately shown more (in Bihar caste survey). I just want to tell him, if that has happened, then he should conduct a caste census in the country and in all the BJP-ruled states,” Yadav told the media.

Continuing his attack on Shah, the Bihar deputy CM added, “All these nonsense talks comes from him…Whenever he comes here, he lies and talks nonsense because he doesn't have anything to say otherwise. We are distributing jobs here, he will not talk about that.”

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out