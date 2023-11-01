Bihar politics: Govt keen to increase reservation in Winter Session. Will it?

Patna:The winter session of Bihar’s state legislature beginning from November 6th is expected to be politically significant as there is likelihood of the ruling Grand Alliance (GA) government increasing the reservation limit for backward classes, following the findings of the caste survey released recently. The Bihar state legislature building. (File photo)

Experts say it could be a way to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per the recent caste survey, the Backward and EBCs (extremely backward classes) account for 63% of the state’s population.

There is a buzz in political circles that the GA government, following the release of the caste survey report on October 2, is keen to pass a resolution in the state assembly to increase the reservation limit from 50% to 70% following a discussion on the subject during the winter session.

The state assembly had passed a unanimous resolution in 2020 requesting the centre to carry a caste-based survey along with census in 2021. Later, the Bihar government gave a nod for a state wise caste survey following a cabinet nod on June 1.

There is, however, no official confirmation on whether the state government is indeed contemplating to bring a legislation to increase the reservation limit from existing 50%: All top officials and ministers in the GA are tightlipped on the matter.

Experts said increasing the reservation limit would be open to legal scrutiny. Several states passed laws to increase reservation limit since the 1992 order of the Supreme Court, which had capped the reservation limit to 50%, but they are facing legal challenges.

In the all-party meeting called by chief minister Nitish Kumar on October 3rd on the caste survey report, all constituents of the GA comprising RJD, JD(U), Congress and three left parties and AIMIM had advocated the need to increase the reservation limit for representation of all caste groups as per their numerical strength.

“ There is a thinking in the government and allies of GA that reservation limit should be increased for giving wider representation to backward classes in educational and state jobs. It is possible, a discussion would be held on this matter in the Vidhan Sabha in the coming session and a resolution could be passed by the two houses. The resolution will be then sent to the centre as it’s the union government , which would have endorsed it,” said a senior RJD leader and former minister, wishing not to be quoted.

The RJD leader pointed out that Kumar had already announced that ‘caste survey findings would be discussed in the house and decisions would be taken by consulting all parties’.

“ If a resolution for increasing the reservation limit is passed from the state assembly, it would be a right messaging from the GA and INDIA bloc about the need for higher reservation in wake of caste survey report ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls,” he added.

Evidently, many feel the winter session , which coincides with the assembly polls in five states where polling is due on November 7, 17, 23, has its own significance as the GA is a part of the opposition INDIA alliance. It appears to be well aware that any move on the caste survey report, focussing on increasing reservation for backward classes, could have its bearing on the opposition’s campaign against BJP in the caste-centric politics of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Political analyst and former Principal , Patna College, Nawal Kishore Choudhary said that increasing the reservation limit is in line with the GA government’s idea of conducting a caste survey and if the government wants, a legislation can be brought to increase the reservation for backward classes from 50%.

“ Increasing reservation limit for backward classes is part of the politics of GA constituents and it would send across the message nationwide to revive the caste polarisation in Hindi hinterland as like in 90s after Mandal Commission report came. Caste survey is a counter to BJP’s religious polarisation politics and opposition bloc wants to play to the hilt. Passing a resolution or bringing a law would only help the GA to say they tried to increase the reservation in a bid to woo backward classes ahead of the 2024 polls,” Choudhary said.

Rabindra Prasad Singh, JD(U) MLC, said Kumar and his party is committed to uplift marginalised sections and it is imperative an arrangement is made for their welfare based on the caste survey report.

“ There is a possibility that some arrangement could be made for uplift of oppressed and marginalized sections by the state government and the matter could be taken up during the winter session. In what form it would be done, I am not aware,” he said. Singh is coordinating the ‘Karpoori Pe Charcha’ programme of the JD(U) to educate the backward classes and EBCs about the highlights of the caste survey and how it would benefit the oppressed sections among backward classes.

In Bihar, at present, there is 18% reservation for EBCs, 12% for the backward classes, 16% for scheduled castes , 1% for scheduled tribe and 3 percent for women from backward classes in state jobs and educational institutions.

Parliamentary affairs minister and finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he was not aware of any move by the state government to increase the reservation limit from 50% or government keen on passing a resolution from the state assembly for increasing the quota limit for backward classes. “ We are not aware of any such move., This is all a matter of speculation,” he said.

Even officials in the general administration department, which was the nodal agency for the caste-based survey, said they were unaware of any legislation being drafted to increase the reservation limit. “ We are not aware of any such legislation. If anything is happening, it is at a political level,” said a senior officer in the GAD, asking not to be named.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said his party would deliberate on the matter only when the state government tables the proposal. “ The BJP government in Karnataka had increased the reservation quota for SCs/STs in the state above the 50% quota limit and also in Maharashtra, the BJP government had given 16% reservation to Marathas, breaching the cap. In the context of Bihar, at this point, we can only say let the proposal come ,” Modi said, adding that in urban and panchayat bodies election, there is still 37% reservation and there is scope for additional 13 % reservation to reach 50%.

