Amit Shah slams Akhilesh Yadav: 'Uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramzan...'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh would supply electricity without interruption during Ramzan, but not on Janmashtami. Addressing election rallies in the state, the BJP stalwart claimed the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were about making a choice between those who constructed the Ram temple and those who opened fire at Lord Ram's devotees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets people during a public meeting for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Robertsganj on Wednesday.

Amit Shah addressed four rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in support of BJP and NDA candidates for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at his rally in Ballia, Amit Shah accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party of harassing the masses with mafia. He added that Yogi Adityanath's government rid the state of criminals.

Amit Shah claimed there was a power supply problem during Akhilesh Yadav's rule. He also accused the SP government of discrimination.

"There was only a power supply for only three-four hours. There was uninterrupted supply during Ramzan but not on Janmashtami," he claimed, reported PTI.

In Deoria, Amit Shah claimed the Opposition attempted to stall the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"This election is between those who constructed the Ram temple and those who opened fire on Ram bhakts," he added, reported PTI.

In Maharajganj, Amit Shah said INDIA bloc allies Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will blame electronic voting machines for their Lok Sabha election debacle.

"The counting is on June 4. In the afternoon the two 'shehzade' (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say we lost the election because EVM was defective," he said.

Amit Shah claimed that the BJP crossed over 300 seats in the first five rounds of the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the Sahara 'scam', Shah claimed it occurred when the parties that are currently in opposition were in power. "Akhilesh Yadav, the scam took place in your government! Modi ji started the process of refund (to the customers impacted by the Sahara 'scam'," he said.

Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he said the leader “cleared mosquitoes with his cleanliness drive and the mafia in his own style.”

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will culminate on June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With inputs from PTI