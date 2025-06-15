Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and enquired about the situation on the ground following the collapse of an iron bridge over the Indrayani river. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a rescue operation, after a bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village.(ANI)

Shah said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams posted nearby quickly joined the rescue operation. Follow LIVE updates.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune. Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground. NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness," the home minister said in a post on X.

Shah also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least two persons were killed after the bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune's Maval tehsil collapsed in the afternoon. It is suspected that some people were swept away in the river, according to officials.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area, which has been pounded by heavy rain over the past few days. The river was in spate due to the rain, a police official said.