e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today

Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today

The inauguration of Destination North East-2020 will take place via video-conference and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh will be the guest of honour.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a four-day event on Sunday to showcase north east India’s various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business.

The inauguration will take place via video-conference and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh will be the guest of honour of the event.

The ‘Destination North East-2020’ is organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region annually. The objective of the event is to celebrating and showcasing the culture of the north east region to other parts of the country in order to strengthen national integration, an official statement said.

The theme of the event this year is ‘The Emerging Delightful Destinations’. The event, being organised on the day of World Tourism Day, attempts to bring focus to the emerging tourist destinations in the region.

Singh, unveiling the logo and theme song of the event earlier this week, said that the event aims not only at attracting tourists to the region but also young entrepreneurs to avail the advantage of unexplored potential of the region.

After the coronavirus crisis subsides, the region will become sought after by tourists as it is largely virus-free and safe, the minister said. The region’s focus on “Vocal for Local” makes it an important engine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

tags
top news
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In