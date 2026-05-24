Amit Shah to review Indo-Pakistan border security, anti-drone measures in Rajasthan

Union home minister Amit Shah will begin a two-day visit to Rajasthan’s on Monday night to review border security arrangements and assess anti-drone measures in vulnerable sectors bordering Pakistan amid rising concerns over cross-border drone-based smuggling.

Union home minister Amit Shah will land at Nal Airport at around 10:20 pm and proceed under tight security to the BSF Sector Headquarters, where he will stay overnight.

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Shah is expected to chair a high-level security review meeting with senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials, intelligence agencies and district administrators, with discussions likely to focus on curbing the use of drones for smuggling narcotics, arms and other contraband into Rajasthan’s border districts, particularly Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

According to the official itinerary, Shah will land at Nal Airport at around 10:20 pm and proceed under tight security to the BSF Sector Headquarters, where he will stay overnight.

The home minister will travel by helicopter to the Sanchu Border Outpost on Tuesday morning, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel during an event, ‘Sainik Sammelan’, reviewing operational preparedness and conditions in the field.

He will also participate in a plantation drive and virtually inaugurate newly constructed women’s barracks at the frontier.

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{{^usCountry}} The main security review meeting will be held later in the day at the BSF headquarters in Bikaner. Shah will chair the meeting with senior intelligence officials, BSF commanders and administrative heads. District collectors and superintendents of police from five border districts — Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Hanumangarh — will also attend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main security review meeting will be held later in the day at the BSF headquarters in Bikaner. Shah will chair the meeting with senior intelligence officials, BSF commanders and administrative heads. District collectors and superintendents of police from five border districts — Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Hanumangarh — will also attend. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sources said the discussions are expected to focus on strengthening anti-drone systems, expanding border surveillance infrastructure, including laser fencing, and improving coordination between central agencies and Rajasthan Police to counter smuggling networks operating across the border belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said the discussions are expected to focus on strengthening anti-drone systems, expanding border surveillance infrastructure, including laser fencing, and improving coordination between central agencies and Rajasthan Police to counter smuggling networks operating across the border belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The review will also examine mechanisms for faster intelligence sharing and enhanced real-time monitoring in sensitive border sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The review will also examine mechanisms for faster intelligence sharing and enhanced real-time monitoring in sensitive border sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the visit, Rajasthan chief secretary V. Srinivas, director general of police Rajeev Sharma and Bikaner Range inspector general (IG) Om Prakash held a series of coordination meetings and security briefings to finalise arrangements and logistics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the visit, Rajasthan chief secretary V. Srinivas, director general of police Rajeev Sharma and Bikaner Range inspector general (IG) Om Prakash held a series of coordination meetings and security briefings to finalise arrangements and logistics. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah is scheduled to depart for New Delhi on Tuesday evening after concluding the review meetings.

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