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Amit Shah to review Indo-Pakistan border security, anti-drone measures in Rajasthan

Home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level review on border security and anti-drone measures during his two-day Bikaner visit.

Published on: May 24, 2026 06:19 pm IST
By Aparnesh Goswami, Bikaner
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Union home minister Amit Shah will begin a two-day visit to Rajasthan’s  on Monday night to review border security arrangements and assess anti-drone measures in vulnerable sectors bordering Pakistan amid rising concerns over cross-border drone-based smuggling.

Union home minister Amit Shah will land at Nal Airport at around 10:20 pm and proceed under tight security to the BSF Sector Headquarters, where he will stay overnight.

Shah is expected to chair a high-level security review meeting with senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials, intelligence agencies and district administrators, with discussions likely to focus on curbing the use of drones for smuggling narcotics, arms and other contraband into Rajasthan’s border districts, particularly Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

According to the official itinerary, Shah will land at Nal Airport at around 10:20 pm and proceed under tight security to the BSF Sector Headquarters, where he will stay overnight.

The home minister will travel by helicopter to the Sanchu Border Outpost on Tuesday morning, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel during an event, ‘Sainik Sammelan’, reviewing operational preparedness and conditions in the field.

He will also participate in a plantation drive and virtually inaugurate newly constructed women’s barracks at the frontier.

Shah is scheduled to depart for New Delhi on Tuesday evening after concluding the review meetings.

 
border security rajasthan amit shah
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