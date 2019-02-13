Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take holy dip in Sangam during Kumbh Mela

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday took a holy dip in the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where the 49-day Kumbh Mela is underway, along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders.

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath also performed an “aarti” at the Sangam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief is expected to meet prominent saints and seers later at Kumbh Mela along with Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders.

The Kumbh Mela began on January 15 with a Shahi Snan as devotees led by naked, ash-smeared seers took the first holy dip chanting Lord Shiva into the cold water of the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Watch| Kumbh 2019: Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath take holy dip at Prayagraj

Officials have said millions of devotees have taken the holy dip at 35 bathing ghats roughly stretched over an area of 5.5 km in the mela area till now.

Hindus believe that bathing in the waters of the River Ganga absolves people of sins and bathing at the time of the Kumbh Mela, or the “festival of the pot”, brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Heavy security has been put in place with police and paramilitary forces deployed at strategic places in the Kumbh Mela area and other places in the city. More than 20,000 police, paramilitary and other personnel have been deployed in the Kumbh Mela area for the security of pilgrims.

Before Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani had also taken a dip in the Sangam on the first day of the Kumbh Mela. She had tweeted a picture of taking the dip and captioned it with “Har Har Gange”.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:06 IST