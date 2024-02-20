Amit Shah's ‘dynastic, directionless’ jibe at Cong in Rajasthan

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, calling it a ‘dynastic’ and ‘directionless’ party that cannot ensure the development of the country.



Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Shah accused the grand old party of obstructing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Union home minister Amit Shah with Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (left) and state BJP chief CP Joshi at a rally in Udaipur on Tuesday.

“The Congress caused hindrances and delays in building the temple of Prabhu Shri Ram, our god who had been living under a tent for years. They never had the intention to build Ram Temple. But we said that the Ram Temple will be built and will be built where Prabhu Ram was born,” the minister said.



“But they used to mock us asking when will be the Ram Temple built. Modi Ji on 22nd January consecrated the Ram Temple making the nation joyous. But the Congress even boycotted the consecration ceremony,” Shah said.



Thanking the voters of Rajasthan for electing BJP candidates in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and voting the party to power in the state, Shah hailed the contribution of late Sundar Singh Bhandari towards the BJP's strong presence in the state.

“Only two days ago our leader and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi raised two slogans at the BJP’s National Convention. The two slogans were Ab Ki Baar 400 paar and Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar. To ensure that these slogans turn into reality we will have to make sure that no mistakes happen and all the 25 seats go to the BJP,” the minister said.



‘Modi govt protected India’, says Shah

During his address to the party workers in Udaipur, Shah hit out at the Congress-led UPA government over terror.

“When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister every other day extremists would enter and cause subversive attacks. But when Pakistan tried this in Pulwama and Uri during the Modi government it was given a befitting reply as air strike and surgical strike in just 10 days,” he said.



Hailing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said,"Everyone used to laugh at us pointing out that we had been promising to remove Article 370 for a long time. We could not remove it when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister because we had a coalition government then. But once you all got Modi Ji elected for the second time, Article 370 was abrogated forever."



"Kashmir which was once echoed by bomb blasts today has become the crown of Bharat Mata. No one can now remove that crown and it has been ensured by Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah said.



‘10 years of Modi ji = 10 years of Bharat’s pride': Shah



“Ten years of Modi Ji's rule were the 10 years of Bharat’s pride. These were the 10 years of the welfare of the poor and the development and prosperity of Bharat. Modi Ji has led the nation from the rank of 11th largest economy to the rank of the 5th largest economy in just 10 years and I can say that once Modi Ji is elected for the third term our economy will rise to the 3rd rank in the next five years,” the home minister said.



“The Congress ensure the development of the nation. It cannot ensure the welfare of the poor. The Congress cannot enhance the pride of Bharat. The Modi government has done the work of hoisting the Tiranga on the moon's surface," Shah said.



"The Congress was involved in scams worth Rs.12 lakh crores. But Modi Ji remained the prime minister for 10 years and not even the opposition cannot point a finger on him. This is the magnitude of transparency of the Modi government,” he added.