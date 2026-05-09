AMMK accuses Vijay’s TVK of ‘horse-trading’ over ‘forged’ support letter

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), an ally of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu on Saturday accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of ‘horse-trading’ and preferred to lodge a complaint with the police.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran alleges 'horse trading' by TVK(PTI)

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AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday claimed that he was not able to contact his MLA S Kamaraj (Mannargudi) and alleged that ‘horse-trading’ was happening by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay led TVK. Track Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE updates.

Hours after his complaint with governor Rajendra Arlekar, requesting him to conduct a probe, Kamaraj along with Dhinakaran met the media outside Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

Dhinakaran said, “It appears that TVK has submitted what seems to be a copy of our MLA support letter, which is actually a forged letter. So, I have requested the governor to investigate the matter. We are also going to the police station to file a complaint regarding the forged letter issued in my MLA’s name.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said that since AMMK has only a single MLA, TVK thought they could easily misuse him to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that since AMMK has only a single MLA, TVK thought they could easily misuse him to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The governor took the matter very seriously and said that he would take the necessary steps. We urged him not to allow these people involved in forgery to form the government.” Dhinakaran said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The governor took the matter very seriously and said that he would take the necessary steps. We urged him not to allow these people involved in forgery to form the government.” Dhinakaran said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The problem arose on Friday when Dhinakaran claimed that he along with his Kamaraj sent a letter to governor’s office extending their support to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and governor should invite Palaniswami to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The problem arose on Friday when Dhinakaran claimed that he along with his Kamaraj sent a letter to governor’s office extending their support to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and governor should invite Palaniswami to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Dhinakaran alleged that the letter claiming his party MLA extended support to TVI instead of AIADMK was ‘forged’ by the TVK.

Also Read:Hundreds of TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue

Dhinakaran said, “He is our MLA. I have given our support to Palaniswami and he is staying in a resort in Puducherry along with our friends. So he signed the letter around 6.30pm and sent it here. But, in television channels I saw a news that our party has supported Vijay’s TVK. I was shocked.” Dhinakaran had said.

He said, “I sought an appointment with the Governor this evening and immediately, I submitted the letter to him requesting to investigate. I feel it is forgery and it is horse-trading.”

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Responding Dhinakaran accusations, TVK released a video, which went viral on social media on Saturday, where Kamaraj is seen writing a letter and extending his support to TVK.

Sharing the video, TVK said, “These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for TVK. He said that he was extending support to TVK with the approval of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.”

TVK alleged in the social media post that the information now being spread that he did not write the letter is completely false and contrary to the truth.

“Concealing all these facts, TTV Dhinakaran is continuing to spread false news and misinformation. The public should understand that the TVK has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone.” it added.

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The TVK, which won 108 seats, sought support from several smaller camps secure 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly. The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats extended support to TVK.

TVK still needs one more seat to touch the majority mark to form a government.

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