Amphan effect on Nagapattinam; fishing harbour wall damaged

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:37 IST

High tides due to the ‘Amphan’ cyclone that played havoc in West Bengal have caused damage to the rubble mound wall in the fishing harbour under construction at a cost of Rs 120 crore at Tarangambadi Nagapattinam district.

The sea in Tarangambadi coastal area has remained very rough for the past one week and many coastal hamlets witnessed seawater seepage.

The fishing harbour, under construction, came under the tidal wave.

The rubble mound wall on the seafront was damaged to a length of 800 metres on the southern side and 300 metres on the northern side.

On information, Poompuhar MLA S Paunrajvisited the construction site on Thursday and interacted with the officials and local fishermen.

The MLA had said he would draw the attention of the Fisheries Minister.

Following this, Director of Fisheries, Tamil Nadu, G S Sameeran visited the site on Friday.

While interacting with the director, Tarangambadi fishermen association members pointed out that the rubble mound wall was low in height and width.

They appealed to the government to increase the height and width of the wall considerably so as to avoid damage during natural calamities in the future.

The fishing harbour construction work commenced last year in 6.7 hectares of land and was expected to benefit thousands of fishermen in 24 hamlets around Tarangambadi.