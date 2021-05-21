Amphan-hit Bengal braces for new storm

Kolkata: A year after cyclone Amphan left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal, the eastern state is bracing for another cyclone that could hit the coastal districts around May 26.

“Another cyclone, ‘Yaas’, is approaching. We have started preparing. All district magistrates have been alerted, particularly officials in the Sunderbans and coastal districts,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Banerjee held a review meeting at the state secretariat with top officials from various departments associated with disaster management.

It was on May 20 last year that cyclone Amphan had pummelled through six districts of south Bengal leaving 98 dead.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is expected to form over Bay of Bengal around May 22. By May 24, it is expected to intensify into a cyclone and move north-westwards, reaching near the Odisha-West Bengal border on the morning of May 26.

In the districts too, officials have started holding meetings to finalise their plans on how to tackle the crisis even as the Covid pandemic rages. “Last year too, when cyclone Amphan had hit, Covid was taking a toll. But this time, cases are much higher. Hence, we must plan accordingly. The number of cyclone shelters, where evacuees will be kept, are being almost doubled so that social distancing could be maintained,” said a senior official of North 24 Parganas, a coastal district of West Bengal.

At Sagar in South 24 Parganas, which was one of the worst-affected blocks when Amphan had hit, the authorities are setting up safe houses and quarantine centres to isolate villagers suffering from fever and Covid-19.

“For every three to four cyclone shelters, there would be one safe house. Any villager found with any Covid-19 symptoms like fever and cough would be shifted to the safe house. There he would undergo a rapid antigen test (for Covid). If he is found to be positive, he would be shifted to a quarantine centre. An ambulance would be kept ready,” said Sudipta Mandal, block development officer of Sagar.

While announcements on loudspeakers about the approaching storm would start at most places from Friday, evacuations would happen on May 24 and 25.

“Even though fishing is not allowed between mid-April and mid-June, as this is the time fish breed, local fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the sea after May 22,” said a district official in East Midnapore, where the cyclone is anticipated to strike.

Government officials have been asked to come to work irrespective of the lockdown. In Kolkata, which could be hit if the cyclone moves in a straight south too north direction, preparations have started.

“We are preparing teams by ward, and heavy machinery like earthmovers are being kept ready. Generators are being kept on standby and pumping stations are being checked,” said Debasish Kumar, one of the members of the board of administrators of Kolkata’s civic body.