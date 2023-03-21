Amritpal Singh's uncle brought to Assam's Dibrugarh jail by road from Punjab

A team of Punjab Police arrived at the Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday with fugitive pro- Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh, news agency ANI reported. The team escorted by the Assam Police reportedly reached by road from Guwahati around 7.10am at the Dibrugarh jail, where the other four were brought on Sunday. They are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and 'Pradhanmantri' Bajeka. 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh being brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

The police, however, are yet to disclose the name of the person brought to the jail. Harjit Singh and Amritpal's driver Harpreet Singh surrendered late on Sunday night in Punjab.

The Punjab Police on Monday flagged a possible “ISI angle” as it invoked the stringent National Security Act against five men linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh, whose uncle and driver surrendered amid a state-wide crackdown against his "Waris Punjab De" group.

Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of “Waris Punjab De”, is among the five slapped with the NSA, which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters here that specialised units are involved in the efforts to nab the preacher – who gave police the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Gill indicated that the preacher, who heads Waris Punjab De, could also be detained under the NSA.

“It can be invoked against him once he is arrested, and the rest of the facts will be made clear to you,” he said, replying to a question at the press conference.

The IG said police have a strong suspicion of an “ISI angle” and foreign funding against those arrested in this case, and further investigations are underway.

The Punjab Police operation began Saturday, weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate. The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the border state.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

