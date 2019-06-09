Amritsar airport’s profit up by Rupees 12 crore : Shwait Malik

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Shwait Malik on Saturday said the profit of the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee international airport has been rising by ₹12 crore every year since 2016.

After taking stock of the various undergoing development works at the airport, Malik said, “When the Congress government was in power, the airport was facing a huge deficit of ₹80 crore. Since the BJP government assumed power at the Centre, we have taken several initiatives to increase the airport’s income. Now the profit of the airport has been growing by Rs 12 crore per year.”

Malik said, “Amritsar is the tourism hub of Punjab and around one lakh tourists visit the city daily. Taking care of the facility of the tourists, our government started new domestic and national flights. With this the footfall of the airport increased drastically. Now, the airport has achieved the status of fastest growing airport in the country.”

Manoj Chansoria, airport director, said , “We are setting up a new VVIP lounge, duty free commercial shops, international level food court, spa and health centre, domestic and international food chain at the airport to provide international level facilities to our passengers.”

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 12:21 IST