AMU campus murder: Teacher shot 4 times from point-blank range, CCTV footage surfaces

A teacher of an Aligarh Muslim University-run school was shot dead in cold blood on Wednesday night at the university premises. According to the police, the motive behind the murder is not yet known. (Screengrab/CCTV footage/HT)

A CCTV footage has surfaced of the incident showing an unidentified accused firing at Rao Danish Hilal from point-blank range, even after the victim had visibly stopped responding.

Hilal, 45, worked as a teacher at Aligarh Muslim University’s ABK Union School. On Wednesday night, at around 9 pm, Danish was taking a walk on the football ground near Kennedy Hall on the university campus when two unidentified assailants took him by surprise and fired gunshots at him, HT reported earlier.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which shows two men walking ahead adjacent to a parking area with Danish behind them along with other people. Suddenly, a man emerges from behind and shoots at Danish as other people present at the spot dispersed, taken aback by what had happened. Even as Danish is seen lying on the ground unresponsive after the initial couple shots, the assailant is seen shooting four more shots at him from point-black range.

At least six shots were fired, as heard in the video. Later, another man is seen checking on Danish before making a gesture to the accused as both of them flee from the scene. More than one accused was allegedly involved in the crime.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) where he was declared dead by the doctors, as confirmed by the AMU spokesperson Omar S Peerzada.

What does the FIR say?

According to the FIR filed by Danish’s younger brother Dr Rao Faraz Waris on Thursday at Civil Lines police station, the latter said that he was walking towards a cycle stand with his friend after having tea at Maulana Azad Library canteen around 8.45 pm when they heard a gunshot and rushed to the spot, where the assailants allegedly fired at them as well before fleeing.

“On reaching the spot, I found my elder brother, Rao Danish Hilal, lying injured on the ground while the attackers fled towards Suleman Hall. We arranged a vehicle and took him to the emergency ward of JN Medical College, where he was declared dead during treatment,” the FIR read.

What the police said

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, while it is not yet known what the motive behind the killing was, the attackers appeared to be known to the victim.

Three police teams have been formed to trace the accused, said SP City Aligarh Mrigank Shekhar Pathak on Thursday, adding that “one eyewitness has revealed that the attackers briefly interacted with the teacher before opening fire.”