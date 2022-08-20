Amul celebrates India’s first electric double-decker bus; Aaditya Thackeray responds

Dairy brand Amul on Friday celebrated India's first electric double-decker bus launch with a doodle. In a picture shared on Amul's official Twitter account, the ‘Amul girl’ can be seen holding an ‘electric current’ in front of a double-decker bus.

In response to the doodle, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray thanked the Dairy brand. “Thank you @Amul_Coop for this wonderful one on the double decker electric bus we brought to Mumbai’s @myBESTBus,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled India’s first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) introduced the first bus of its newly acquired electric double-decker air-conditioned bus.

The electric bus was manufactured by Switch Mobility - Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle arm. The company is in a contract with BEST for the supply of 900 electric buses in several phases. Of the total 900, 50 per cent of buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023, and the remaining 50 per cent thereafter.

According to reports, it will be able to ferry twice the number of seated passengers. It is powered by a 231 kWh capacity battery pack with a dual gun charging system, which allows the bus to have a range of up to 250km for intra-city transport, reported PTI citing the company.

(With agency inputs)