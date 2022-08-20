Mumbai Police gets 26/11-like terrorist attack threat from Pakistani phone number
Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recovered a mysterious weapon-loaded boat from Raigad just two days ago.
Just two days after the mysterious weapon-loaded boat recovered from Maharashtra's Raigad, the Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threat message, warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack, people familiar with the matter said. The message was sent via WhatsApp on a Mumbai Police traffic control line via a Pakistan-based phone number.
The message also claimed that the terror operation will be executed by six people, sources said. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and other Intelligence and central agencies have allegedly been roped in.
More than 150 people were killed and scores were injured when 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed several places in Mumbai in November 2008.
Reacting to the threat message, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “First the Raigad recovery, now the police threat message. What’s happening in Maharashtra?"
Boat found with AK-47, other weapons in Raigad
Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday recovered a mysterious weapon-loaded boat from Raigad. "A boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized. The investigation is underway. We have retrieved some papers from the boat, more things are lying inside the boat," ATS chief Vineet Agrawal had said. An FIR under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons.
-
Himachal cloudbursts: 4 killed, 12 missing in Mandi, Chamba
Four people, including three members of a family, were killed and more than 12 others were feared missing after cloudbursts triggered landslides and flash floods in Mandi and Chamba districts on Saturday. Also read: Proposed forest conservation act rules: Green groups from Himalayan states seek withdrawal Eight members of a family were missing after a landslide hit a house at Kasan panchayat in Gohar sub division of Mandi district.
-
In Delhi, 12 IAS officers transferred hours after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia
In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 IAS officers were transferred within the Delhi government on Friday, hours after a CBI raid at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. The reshuffle, however, is not connected to the raids, an official aware of the development said. A 2007-batch IAS officer, Vijendra Singh Rawat will also hold the additional charge of director (planning).
-
Tremors felt in Lucknow as earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits UP capital
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the state capital. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday and lasted for nearly 5 to 8 seconds. The National Centre for Seismology in a tweet said the city's north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: 12 in net for wheeling, dacoity, theft and more
In some of the recent crime news from Bengaluru, police have arrested accused in cases relating to fake documents, theft and wheeling between Thursday - Friday. August 19 Anoop A Shetty, the DCP of Bengaluru's north east division, shared on social media that a person has been arrested by police for creating fake land documents to cheat unsuspecting individuals. August 19 The officer, Anoop Shetty, also revealed another development in Bengaluru's Chikkajala area.
-
Madras Day 2022: Chennai turns 383, celebrations at Elliot’s beach
Chennai Day 2022: The Greater Chennai Corporation is organising Madras Day celebrations at Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar as Chennai turns 383 years on Saturday. The celebrations will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry. The entry to the two-day celebration event will commence on Saturday at 3:30 pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics