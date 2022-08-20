Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police gets 26/11-like terrorist attack threat from Pakistani phone number

Mumbai Police gets 26/11-like terrorist attack threat from Pakistani phone number

mumbai news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recovered a mysterious weapon-loaded boat from Raigad just two days ago.

. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter.(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk

Just two days after the mysterious weapon-loaded boat recovered from Maharashtra's Raigad, the Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threat message, warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack, people familiar with the matter said. The message was sent via WhatsApp on a Mumbai Police traffic control line via a Pakistan-based phone number.

The message also claimed that the terror operation will be executed by six people, sources said. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and other Intelligence and central agencies have allegedly been roped in.

More than 150 people were killed and scores were injured when 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed several places in Mumbai in November 2008.

Reacting to the threat message, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “First the Raigad recovery, now the police threat message. What’s happening in Maharashtra?"

Boat found with AK-47, other weapons in Raigad

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday recovered a mysterious weapon-loaded boat from Raigad. "A boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized. The investigation is underway. We have retrieved some papers from the boat, more things are lying inside the boat," ATS chief Vineet Agrawal had said. An FIR under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons.

