Amul increases milk prices by 2 per litre across varieties. Check new rates
Amul increases milk prices by 2 per litre across varieties. Check new rates

  • With the new price chart, a 500ml packet of Amul Gold, which is their full-cream milk, will cost 30 across the country.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Amul, India's leading dairy supplier, on Monday said it will increase the price of milk by 2 across all its varieties. The new price will come into effect from March 1, 2022, the company said, and the same will be reflected on all varieties of milk across the country.

After the price hike, a 500ml packet of Amul Gold, which is its full-cream milk, will cost 30. Amul Taaza or the toned milk variety will be sold at 24 for half a litre and Amul Shakti for 27.

Currently, a packet of Amul Gold is retailed at 58 per litre depending on the variety. Similarly, the Amul Taaza or toned milk sells at 48 per litre.

"In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold milk will be 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at 27 per 500 ml," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the Amul brand of milk and dairy products, said in its latest release.

Full cream milk across Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will be 60 per litre, while the toned milk variety will be 48 per litre in Ahmedabad and 50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In the last two years, Amul hiked prices of the fresh milk category by only 4 per cent per annum, the federation said.

"This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost -- thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased," it stated.

The company said the decision has been taken in line with the rise in the input costs. "Our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of 35 to 40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year," the statement read.

Amul gives about 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the federation added.

Monday, February 28, 2022
