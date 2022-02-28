Amul increases milk prices by 2 per litre across varieties. Check new rates

Amul, India's leading dairy supplier, on Monday said it will increase the price of milk by ₹2 across all its varieties. The new price will come into effect from March 1, 2022, the company said, and the same will be reflected on all varieties of milk across the country.

After the price hike, a 500ml packet of Amul Gold, which is its full-cream milk, will cost ₹30. Amul Taaza or the toned milk variety will be sold at ₹24 for half a litre and Amul Shakti for ₹27.

Currently, a packet of Amul Gold is retailed at ₹58 per litre depending on the variety. Similarly, the Amul Taaza or toned milk sells at ₹48 per litre.

"In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold milk will be ₹30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be ₹24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at ₹27 per 500 ml," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the Amul brand of milk and dairy products, said in its latest release.

Full cream milk across Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will be ₹60 per litre, while the toned milk variety will be ₹48 per litre in Ahmedabad and ₹50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In the last two years, Amul hiked prices of the fresh milk category by only 4 per cent per annum, the federation said.

"This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost -- thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased," it stated.

The company said the decision has been taken in line with the rise in the input costs. "Our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of ₹35 to ₹40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year," the statement read.

Amul gives about 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the federation added.

