'An order from Washington’: How Opposition reacted to India-US joint statement on trade deal

Opposition leaders on Saturday strongly criticised the BJP-led government after India and the United States announced the framework for an interim trade deal. The agreement sets reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to the US at 18%. Opposition says India-US trade deal favors US, calls it a ‘grave mistake’ (Bloomberg)

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal shared the joint statement on social media, highlighting the potential market access the deal could unlock. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India had reached a framework for an interim agreement with the US that would “open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters.”

At the same time, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order removing a 25% “penalty” tariff on Indian goods and reiterating India’s commitment to halt imports of Russian oil “directly or indirectly.”

PM Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar also welcomed the deal

Congress says ‘dost dost na raha’ Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the framework, saying the joint statement “is silent on details”.

“India will stop importing oil from Russia, while the US may reimpose a 25% penalty if India purchases Russian oil directly or indirectly. India will reduce import duties to benefit American farmers at the cost of Indian farmers,” he said, in his reading of the joint statement, in a post on X.

Ramesh added that “uncertainty remains over India’s IT and service exports to the US."

Referring to reciprocal events held by the two leaders some years ago, the Congress MP said, “All the hugs and photo-ops have not amounted to much. Namaste Trump has scored over Howdy Modi.” He further added, “dost dost na raha (Friend is no longer a friend)"