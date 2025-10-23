Anand Mahindra's post on Indian women's love for gold carries 1962 redux, and a question

Industralist Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared a deeply personal recollection from his childhood during the 1962 India–China war, reflecting an important moment for him. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra (Bloomberg)

His post was prompted by an X post claiming that Indian women collectively hold more gold than women in 10 countries combined, a statistic that listed India at 25,488 tonnes, followed by the United States, Germany, Italy, and others. HT.com could not independently verify the figures shared by Mahindra.

This data claim led Mahindra to revisit a time when that very wealth had been freely given away for the nation’s defence.

What did Anand Mahindra say? He recalled that during the 1962 conflict with China, the Indian government had established a National Defence Fund and appealed to citizens to donate their gold and jewellery.

“From information available on the net I saw that gold worth thousands of crores in today’s prices were collected for the fund. According to online sources, Punjab alone, apparently donated 252 kg gold,” he said.

He described the scene: “I clearly recall, as a seven-year-old, standing on the street in Mumbai (Bombay, at the time) with my mother when government trucks drove by, megaphones blaring appeals for citizens to donate their jewellery for the nation’s defence. I can still picture her quietly gathering some of her gold bangles and necklaces, placing them in a cloth thaila, and handing them to the volunteers on the truck.”