Anant Ambani gets animal welfare award

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 11:38 am IST

Mumbai : Anant Ambani, founder of the wildlife conservation centre Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, has received the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare. The award was presented on Monday by the Global Humane Society (GHS), the international brand of the American Humane Society, which was established in 1877.

A media statement by GHS stated that Ambani was selected for “his visionary leadership in establishing Vantara, a conservation center that has redefined what is possible in large-scale rescue, rehabilitation and species preservation”. Ambani is the youngest and the first Asian to receive the honour.

“Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… It is more than a rescue center, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like,” said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO, GHS.

Thanking GHS, Ambani said: “Animals teach us balance, humility and trust. Through Vantara, our purpose is to give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today.”

