Anant Ambani, Karan Adani to be part of Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani have been appointed as members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of Maharashtra, according to the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The council will be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and comprise 21 members.

The CMO said Reliance Industries Limited executive director Anant Ambani will represent the power sector while Adani Port chief executive officer Karan Adani will represent ports and special economic zones.

Other members include Hindustan Unilever Limited chairman and managing director Sanjeev Mehta (FMCG), Bain Capital managing director Amit Chandra (share capital from private industries), former chief executive office of National Stock Exchange Vikram Limaye (banking), Larsen and Toubro chief executive officer and managing director S N Subramanian (engineering), Sun Pharma (pharmaceuticals) managing director Dilip Sanghvi, Mahindra & Mahindra chief executive officer Anish Shah and Badve Engineering chief executive officer Shrikant Badve (manufacturing).

“The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others,” deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the legislative council on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON