Ananthapuramu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least nine people were killed after a car and a lorry collided at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7) announced an ex-gratia amount of 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Twitter that the amount will be given from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased," the PMO tweeted.

At least nine people were killed after a car and a lorry collided at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district on Sunday.

The family was returning to their native village at Uravakonda from Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka when a speeding lorry rammed into their vehicle, police sources said.

According to news agency ANI, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was amongst the deceased, while two other men, six women and a boy were reported to be killed.

The SUV was so mangled that it became difficult to remove the bodies, the police said.

The police have registered a case and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

