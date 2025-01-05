Ancient warship wreck found by Lakshadweep divers near Kalpeni Island: Report

A group of divers on Saturday morning made a significant discovery in which they found what appears to be the wreck of a European warship from the 17th or 18th century. According to researchers, the shipwreck belonged to these three European nations - Portuguese, Dutch, and British,(Representational Image)

At the time of the discovery, the divers were exploring marine life near Kalpeni Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago when they discovered the warcraft, TOI reported.

According to the researchers, the shipwreck, which is located on the western side of the island, suggested that it belonged to these three European nations - Portuguese, Dutch, or British and is the first such discovery in the region.

Shipwreck belongs to 17th and 18th centuries

A study of the wreckage also provided a significant historical link to maritime conflicts in the 17th and 18th centuries, particularly during the battle for dominance over the trade route between the Middle East and Sri Lanka, the publication further reported.

The presence of a cannon and the ship’s size suggests it might have been a warship, possibly built with iron or a combination of iron and wood, typical of the era.

"When we spotted the wreck on the western side of Kalpeni, we didn't know it was a warship. When we found a cannon and an anchor, we realised it could be an important find," said a marine explorer who led the group of divers from Brannadives Satyajeet Mane, on the condition of anonymity.

Idrees Babu, who is a scientist at the Department of Science and Technology and a mentor to the divers' group while talking to TOI said such a shipwreck had not been recorded in the region earlier.

"The ship might have been 50m-60m in length. The East India Company started using iron ships on this trade route in the 17th century or 18th century. We need underwater archaeological studies to learn more about it; till then we need to protect the site," he was quoted as saying.