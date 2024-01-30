 ‘Little pressure, and he makes U-turn’: Rahul’s first reaction to Nitish switch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn’: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to Nitish Kumar's switch

'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn’: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to Nitish Kumar's switch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 04:47 PM IST

On Sunday, Kumar left the opposition INDIA bloc to join the BJP-led NDA.

In his first reaction to Nitish Kumar's umpteenth flip, Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that it only takes ‘little pressure’ for the Bihar chief minister to take a U-turn.

Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar in Delhi last year. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar in Delhi last year. (ANI)

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal questions 'Nitish Kumar's conduct' after flip-flop move to NDA

“Why he (Kumar) came under pressure? Because in Bihar, our alliance has put one thing in front of the people: in this yatra (march), we have been speaking about five 'nyays' (justice). One of those 'nyays' is social justice… you can also call it participation or equity,” Gandhi said in Bihar's Purnia, a day after his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (Unite India Justice March) entered the state from the neighbouring West Bengal.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On Sunday, the veteran politician returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and became chief minister for a ninth time. This came after his Janata Dal (United), in August 2022, exited the NDA to join the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) constituted by Gandhi's Congress; the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.

Also Read: After Nitish's INDIA exit, Trinamool takes ‘Congress sat idle in Bengal’ jibe

In 2017, the Kumar-led JD(U) joined the NDA from the Mahagathbandhan; it had exited the BJP-led coalition in 2013 too.

Gandhi, meanwhile, also cracked a ‘joke’ on his now -former ally, taking a jibe at the latter's frequent switches: “Your chief minister left for his residence after taking oath at the Governor House. In his car, Nitish ji realised that he left his shawl at the Governor House. On seeing him, the Governor says, ‘You’re back already!'”

Also Read: Newly formed Nitish Kumar-led govt holds its first cabinet meeting in Patna

The JD(U) chief's exit also marks a major setback for INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a bloc of 28 opposition parties formed in July last year to take on prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and deny them a third consecutive term. Considered the ‘architect’ of the bloc, Kumar was allegedly upset at not being made its convenor, and the Congress' alleged ‘hijacking’ of the bloc.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On