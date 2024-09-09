Andhra bans Conocarpus trees citing adverse impact on environment and health, activists challenge govt move

The latest decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to ban Conocarpus trees, a widely grown exotic avenue plantation, because of their possible adverse effect on the environment and human health, has been caught in a legal wrangle. Conocarpus tree (HT photo)

In July, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, who holds the environment and forests portfolio, announced the ban on Conocarpus (Conocarpus lancifolius) trees, which are extensively grown all along the highways and road dividers across the country due to their fast growth and ornamental look.

However, the Andhra government’s decision was challenged in the state high court on August 24 by social activist Vallamreddy Laxman Reddy, who heads an NGO, “Jana Chaitanya Vedika”, and two botanical scientists — K Bayyapu Reddy, a retired botany and environmental professor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, and Attipalli Ramachandra Reddy, a professor of plant sciences of the University of Hyderabad. They argued that the adverse impact of Conocarpus trees to the environment and humans has not been scientifically proven yet and the government should stop felling of such trees.

Based on Kalyan’s directions, the department authorities have already begun destroying the trees in several districts, including Kakinada — where the Kakinada city alone recorded the felling of over 35,000 trees last month — and Nellore.

A senior official of the environment and forest department requesting anonymity said that environmental groups and social activists have reported the adverse effects of Conocarpus trees, following which the present government has decided to stop their growth and destroy the existing plantations.

“Native to Africa, these trees are known to be water guzzlers and grow exponentially within three years. They pollinate twice a year and the pollen can cause health complications such as cold, cough asthma and allergies. Additionally, they are also known to clog drains and freshwater pipelines,” the official added.

On August 30, as part of Vana Mahotsavam programme, Kalyan urged people not to grow Conocarpus trees as they are hazardous to the environment. “Though they contribute to the greenery, they cause more harm than good. Already a few states such as Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Assam have banned these trees because they cause depletion of groundwater,” the deputy CM said in a video message.

However, the petitioners called the government’s argument as an “unscientific propaganda”.

“The petition has been admitted by the high court and the hearing is expected to start in a week or two,” Reddy said.

In their public interest litigation (PIL), a copy of which has been seen by HT, Reddy and others sought a direction from the high court to the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the felling and destruction of Conocarpus plants unless it is scientifically proved to be harmful to the environment and humans.

The petitioners requested the court to direct the state government to constitute a committee of experts to conduct detailed scientific study to conclude if plantation of Conocarpus plants should be encouraged. “If anybody resorts to illegal cutting down of Conocarpus trees, the government should collect damages from them as per the Water, Land and Trees Act, for planting of substitute trees to preserve the eco-diversity and the environment,” the petitioners said.

Reddy said that the government has been resorting to a negative and unscientific propaganda that the Conocarpus trees would use more water, birds do not nest on these trees, its pollen causes respiratory allergy and asthma, animals do not graze on them and the fruits are not edible.

“There is also an apprehension that the Conocarpus trees do not give any oxygen, and air from these plants would kill people and its roots would damage underground pipelines and drainage pipes. There is no valid reason for these,” he said.

He added that there are studies that these plants have survived many hard conditions of weather. “For the last 15 years, they contributed to the greenery in every city and area in Andhra Pradesh. They are grown on almost all national highways and also along state highways of Andhra Pradesh which grow about 6-7 feet and in some occasions, more than 10 feet, offering a beautiful view, environmental protection as well as prevent sound and air pollution,” he said.

In the petition, the three scientists said that Conocarpus timber is highly useful to build ships and boats, and the wood produces smokeless fire, which is ecofriendly. Hence, it is a good quality firewood. “The Conocarpus plant is useful for biomolecules capable of curing cardiovascular and neurological disorders,” the petition said.