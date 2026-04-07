Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called for a state-wide movement for conservation, storage and utilisation of water effectively for agriculture, drinking needs and long-term economic growth. Andhra CM calls for statewide movement for conserving water

Launching a 100-day action plan for water conservation at Yadiki village in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district, the chief minister said his government was committed to making the state drought-free by taking up water conservation as a mission.

The four-phase action plan includes identification of works from April 6 to 15, administrative approvals from April 16 to 20, execution of works from April 21 to July 9 and submission of completion reports from July 10–14.

“In all, 5,697 villages have been identified as groundwater-stressed areas. The government aims to improve groundwater levels by at least 1.5 meters by filling all tanks and enhancing storage capacity,” he said.

He said the government had set a target of ensuring groundwater availability within six metres before summer and within three metres after the monsoon. Groundwater levels in the state had already risen by an average of 1.92 metres over the past 21 months due to conservation and soil protection measures, the chief minister said.

“In Anantapur district, groundwater that was once available only at 13 metres depth was now accessible at around 11 metres, reflecting an improvement of 2.2 metres,” he said.

Naidu said departments including irrigation, agriculture, panchayat raj, forest and animal husbandry would work in coordination to implement water conservation initiatives, with water users’ associations playing a central role.

The chief minister said the government had taken up the campaign to capture runoff, store surface water and recharge groundwater through measures such as percolation pits, check dams, farm ponds, desilting of tanks and canals, watershed works, sprinkler systems and micro-irrigation.

Naidu highlighted micro-irrigation as a major success story, saying Andhra Pradesh was now spending ₹1,031 crore in the sector and topped in the country in its implementation. He said the state’s large-scale adoption of drip irrigation, particularly in drought-prone areas such as Anantapur, had helped transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, with earlier government subsidies of up to 90% playing a crucial role.

The chief minister said the state required nearly 1,300 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water annually, including 547 TMC for Kharif, 343 TMC for Rabi, 28 TMC for industries and 158 TMC for drinking water.

Naidu also underscored the need for scientific planning and integrated water management. He directed officials to use satellite imagery and hydrological mapping for interlinking water bodies, and asked irrigation associations to prepare water budgets and conduct water audits.

Calling water security a collective responsibility, the chief minister urged farmers, irrigation associations, gram panchayats and citizens to participate actively and turn Jaladhara into a mass movement. “Water is wealth. The more prudently we use it, the more prosperity it creates,” he said.