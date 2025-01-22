Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend strategic meetings at WEF 2025

On the third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set for a day of strategic discussions aimed at cementing the state's position as a global investment hub. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

The Chief Minister's packed agenda underscores his commitment to driving transformative initiatives across key sectors, including renewable energy, agriculture, and advanced technology.

The Chief Minister will engage with top executives from global giants such as Unilever, DP World Group, Petroleum National Berhad (Petronas), Google Cloud, PepsiCo, and AstraZeneca.

These high-level discussions are expected to explore investment opportunities and partnerships to foster growth in Andhra Pradesh.

Adding to the day's significance, Chandrababu Naidu is slated to meet philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as well as representatives of the World Economic Forum. These discussions aim to leverage global expertise to advance Andhra Pradesh's socio-economic development goals.

A major highlight of the day will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenko. This agreement represents a critical step in advancing Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy initiatives, particularly in the domain of sustainable and green energy solutions.

The Chief Minister will also participate in key roundtable discussions on natural farming, human mission collaboration, and green hydrogen and renewable energy. These sessions align with the state's focus on fostering sustainability and innovation.

Throughout the day, Naidu will present a compelling case for Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment destination. Highlighting the state's robust infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and diverse opportunities, he seeks to attract significant global investments.

Chandrababu Naidu's engagements at WEF underscore his vision of propelling Andhra Pradesh toward a future defined by sustainable development, cutting-edge innovation, and inclusive growth. (ANI)

On Tuesday, Naidu announced a landmark Rs1.4 lakh crore investment by ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel for a 17.8-million-ton integrated steel project in Anakapalli, during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

State Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh urged Mittal to consider developing Bhavanapadu into a world-class petrochemical hub.

He outlined its planned port capacity of 83.3 MTPA, robust infrastructure, and the presence of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy in Vizag as key enablers for R&D, manufacturing, and logistics in petrochemicals and green energy.

Lokesh also proposed a Rs3,500 crore investment under HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Green Energy Limited, to establish a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The project, aimed at creating 2,000 jobs, received a positive response and assurances of government support. (ANI)