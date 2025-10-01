Datti , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that welfare pensions worth ₹48,019 crore have been disbursed to people in the past 16 months. Andhra CM Naidu says ₹ 48,019 crore disbursed as welfare pensions in 16 months

Addressing a public meeting at Datti village on the sidelines of disbursing 'NTR Bharosa' pensions, Naidu noted that the NDA alliance government is providing ₹2,745 crore in pensions monthly to 63.5 lakh beneficiaries.

“In 16 months, we distributed ₹48,019 crore as pensions to poor people. Even if somebody was unable to receive a pension for two months, in the third month we are giving all that pension,” he said.

Elaborating on other welfare schemes, the TDP supremo said the free bus travel scheme for women, 'Stree Shakti', has empowered women to undertake 10 crore rides in just 45 days.

“I advise women to use Stree Shakti as per their need. The government is spending ₹247 crore per month on this, and it is a game changer,” he said.

He added that ₹15,000 each will be given to 2.9 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers on October 4 under the ‘Auto Driver Sevalo’ scheme.

Assuring that it is his responsibility to provide jobs to the youth, Naidu said the state attracted ₹10 lakh crore in investments, which will create nine lakh jobs. “Within 15 months of coming to power, we offered jobs to 4.7 lakh people,” he said.

In Datti village alone, he said, government welfare programmes are benefiting each household by ₹2.2 lakh. Naidu also said he will undertake surprise inspections to assess the performance of government machinery.

Alleging that the previous YSRCP government had left the state in devastation until 2024, Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government is “setting the system right.”

Before Diwali, Naidu promised to enable three lakh housewarming ceremonies under welfare housing and complete six lakh houses before June 2026.

On electricity charges, he alleged the previous government burdened people with ₹32,000 crore in true-up charges, adding, “With efficient operations, power bills are being reduced through true-down charges starting from November. I am promising that we will not hike electricity charges in the future.”

He assured that ₹2,000 crore will be spent to complete irrigation projects in North Andhra within two years. Naidu said the government saved Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation, securing an ₹11,000 crore financial package.

He also said he had requested TTD to build 5,000 temples in the state and country, with plans for 50 big temples, and added that the government helped Christians build churches.

Exuding confidence, Naidu said Bhogapuram Airport will be inaugurated in August 2026, adding, “This airport is being developed to boost Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.”

“Until my last breath, I will work for the poor and the people,” Naidu said, stressing that the NDA alliance government is committed to both welfare and development.

