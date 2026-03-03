Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday launched the 'Hanuman' project to prevent human-wildlife conflict and protect lives, livestock and forests across the state. Andhra Dy CM launches 'Hanuman' project to address human-wildlife conflict

Addressing the inauguration at Andhra Pradesh Special Police sixth Battalion Parade Ground in Mangalagiri, he flagged off 100 Rapid Response and Rescue vehicles, including ambulances for wildlife medical aid.

"The Hanuman project has been launched to prevent human-wildlife conflict and to safeguard lives, livestock and forests across the state," he said.

India believes in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbam" which means the world is one family, he said, adding that ecological balance and wildlife conservation are vital for human survival.

The deputy CM noted that rising incidents of crop damage, livestock loss and threats to human safety prompted the government to introduce the Hanuman project Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife.

Under the initiative, 93 rapid response vehicles, seven ambulances, 19 rescue teams and four wildlife rescue and treatment centres have been established across the state.

Village-level Wildlife Protectors, known as Vajra teams, are being trained and equipped with rescue kits to address snake and animal-related incidents locally.

Kalyan said ₹4 crore compensation was paid in over 2,100 cases during 2025-26, while ex gratia for wildlife attack deaths was increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

He said the elephant menace in Chittoor, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts was addressed by deploying four trained Kumki elephants from Karnataka.

So far, eight operations have been successfully completed, ensuring crop and human safety in areas affected by wild elephants, he added.

Later, the Deputy CM launched Hanuman Digital App, flagged off the vehicles, and visited exhibition galleries detailing rescue equipment and conservation efforts.

AI-based monitoring systems are also being introduced to track animal movement and issue early warnings, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.