e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra govt increases annual professional tax with some exemptions

Andhra govt increases annual professional tax with some exemptions

A fresh notification to this effect was issued on Monday. According to the notification, the government has increased one of the two slabs of professional tax on some categories – from Rs 1250 to Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per year.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 01:01 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Workers of the film industry, district and state-level cooperative societies, video libraries and way bridge operators would have to pay Rs 2,500 towards professional tax.
Workers of the film industry, district and state-level cooperative societies, video libraries and way bridge operators would have to pay Rs 2,500 towards professional tax. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the annual professional tax by Rs 750 to Rs 1250 per year on some categories of professions with immediate effect.

A fresh notification to this effect was issued on Monday. According to the notification, the government has increased one of the two slabs of professional tax on some categories – from Rs 1250 to Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per year.

While commercial establishments with an annual turnover of Rs 10 lakh are exempted from the professional tax, those with a turnover between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh would have to pay professional tax of Rs 2,000 and those having an annual turnover of more than Rs 25 lakh would pay Rs 2,500. “The maximum professional tax on all categories of professions is Rs 2,500,” it said.

Workers of the film industry, district and state-level cooperative societies, video libraries and way bridge operators would have to pay Rs 2,500 towards professional tax.

Public telephone operators are exempted from professional tax, but takeaway food joints, curry-sale points and canteens would have to pay Rs 2,500 as professional tax, the notification said.

tags
top news
‘A brief moment in history’: China envoy on clash that killed 20 Indians
‘A brief moment in history’: China envoy on clash that killed 20 Indians
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
Sonia Gandhi, Mamata call meeting of CMs to demand postponement of NEET, JEE
Sonia Gandhi, Mamata call meeting of CMs to demand postponement of NEET, JEE
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Covid vaccine: India, Russia in talks after Putin declares drug ready-for-use
Covid vaccine: India, Russia in talks after Putin declares drug ready-for-use
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In