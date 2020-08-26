Andhra govt increases annual professional tax with some exemptions

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 01:01 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the annual professional tax by Rs 750 to Rs 1250 per year on some categories of professions with immediate effect.

A fresh notification to this effect was issued on Monday. According to the notification, the government has increased one of the two slabs of professional tax on some categories – from Rs 1250 to Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per year.

While commercial establishments with an annual turnover of Rs 10 lakh are exempted from the professional tax, those with a turnover between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh would have to pay professional tax of Rs 2,000 and those having an annual turnover of more than Rs 25 lakh would pay Rs 2,500. “The maximum professional tax on all categories of professions is Rs 2,500,” it said.

Workers of the film industry, district and state-level cooperative societies, video libraries and way bridge operators would have to pay Rs 2,500 towards professional tax.

Public telephone operators are exempted from professional tax, but takeaway food joints, curry-sale points and canteens would have to pay Rs 2,500 as professional tax, the notification said.