Andhra issues alert amid bird flu scare in poultry sector

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a series of measures to contain the outbreak of Avian Influenza (bird flu) in West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna and NTR districts, which led to the death of lakhs of poultry birds in the last three days. The affected areas house around 350 poultry farms, producing approximately 24 million eggs daily, with significant exports to states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. The sudden outbreak has led to mass culling, causing financial distress to poultry farmers. (AFP)

Director of animal husbandry department Dr T Damodar Naidu, who reviewed the situation following a teleconference conducted by state agriculture minister K Atchennaidu in the morning, said in statement that a large number of deaths of poultry birds were reported from Velpuru village in Tanuku Mandal (West Godavari) and Kanuru Agraharam in Peravali Mandal (East Godavari) and several parts of Krishna and NTR districts in the last three days.

“The officials from the department collected samples from the deceased birds and sent them to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for analysis. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the avian influenza virus,” Naidu said.

He said the authorities swiftly implemented containment measures. The infected birds were disposed of scientifically, and the areas within one kilometre radius around the affected villages was declared an ‘alert zone.’ Additionally, a 10-kilometer radius around the affected villages was declared a ‘Surveillance Zone.’ Movement of poultry and poultry products in and out of these zones was restricted.

“Strict biosecurity measures and disinfection protocols were enforced. Officials from the police, revenue, forest, and animal husbandry departments. Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were deployed to prevent further spread of the disease,” the director of animal husbandry said.

He said statewide, 721 Rapid Response Teams were set up to monitor and control the spread of bird flu, particularly at state borders, to regulate poultry transportation. Officials assured that strict control measures were in place to prevent further escalation.

During the teleconference, Atchennaidu directed that veterinary officers remain on high alert and ensure that infected birds were properly disposed of. The minister also instructed officials to enforce biosecurity measures at poultry farms and restrict poultry transportation from affected areas until the situation is under control.

Another official familiar with the matter said the outbreak of bird flu has dealt a severe blow to the poultry industry, particularly in Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts, where poultry farming is a major economic activity. The virus is suspected to have spread through migratory birds or infected poultry transported from other regions.

In NTR district, the virus has spread to Gampalagudem Mandal’s Anummolanka village, where 11,000 chickens perished in three days. In several districts, lakhs of poultry birds have already succumbed to the virus. As a precautionary measure, poultry farms, chicken shops, and egg-selling outlets in the affected regions have been instructed to shut down temporarily.

The government has clarified that cooked chicken and eggs from unaffected areas remain safe for consumption. However, consumers have been advised to avoid raw poultry products from restricted zones until further notice.