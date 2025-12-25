A local court in Hyderabad on Wednesday remanded a senior official of the Telangana transport department to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to disproportionate assets worth over ₹250 crore, people familiar with the matter said. Andhra official held in ₹ 250-crore DA case

Mood Kishan Naik, working as deputy transport commissioner, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from his residence at Old Bowenpally in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, after a day-long searches at his residence and 12 other locations in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Narayankhed (Medak district).

According to ACB director general Charusinha, the raids revealed that Naik, presently working as DTC in Mahabubnagar, was found to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

“A case was booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Searches were conducted at his residence and that of his family members and associates,” she said.

During the searches, the ACB authorities found documents which revealed that Naik has 50% share in Lahari International Hotel in Nizamabad town, besides a Royal Oak furniture showroom in 3000 square yards of area, two flats in Ashoka Township and 10 acres of commercial land in the same town and 31 acres of agricultural land, a polyhouse and shed in 4000 square feet area at Nizampet in Sangareddy district.

“He was also found to have a bank balance of ₹1.37 crore and gold ornaments of more than a kg, besides an Toyota Innova Crysta car and a Honda City car,” the ACB director general said.

While the documented value of the movable and immovable properties amassed by Naik was found to be ₹12.72 crore, the market value would be at around ₹250 crore, another senior ACB official said, adding further verification of additional assets was underway on Wednesday.

According to the official, Enugu Shiva Shankar, a private car driver employed by Naik was suspected to be a “benami” holder of the latter’s assets. “The driver works at a salary of ₹20,000 a month, but to our surprise, he has been living in a palatial house at Alwal,” he said.

The ACB officials were surprised to find that two cars – a Honda City car and Vitara Brezza car – are registered in the name of the driver. However, following the raids on the house of the Kishan, the driver managed to give slip to the ACB and escaped.

“It is surprising a driver earning Rs. 20,000 a month leading a lavish life. The driver’s house is worth over ₹2 crore. Efforts are on to nab him,” the ACB official said, adding the investigation was on.