Andhra: Prabhala Utsav inaugurated by MLA Chirla Jaggireddy marks centre of Sankranti festival in Konaseema

Andhra: Prabhala Utsav inaugurated by MLA Chirla Jaggireddy marks centre of Sankranti festival in Konaseema

Jan 16, 2024 10:40 AM IST

The captivating competitive display of fireworks was one of the major highlights of the event.

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): YSR Congress MLA Chirla Jaggireddy inaugurated the grand Prabhala Utsav held at Kothapeta Junior College ground to mark the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Jagannathota Prabhala Theertham celebrated in Konaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, on Kanuma, the 3rd day of Sankranti

The streets of Kothapeta were teeming with attendees from both the districts of Godavari and other states.

A vibrant light procession unfolded, featuring the old Rama Temple, the new Rama Temple, and Bodipalem Streets parading through the main streets of Kothapeta on Monday morning.

Approximately 500 policemen, under the guidance of DSP KV Ramana, executed special arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of events in Kothapeta.

The festival of Makar Sankranti holds great significance for the Hindu community.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.

The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colourful kites.

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message that the winter season is now clearly leaving. (ANI)

