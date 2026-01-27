Andhra Pradesh celebrates R-Day at Amaravati for the first time

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday celebrated the 77th Republic Day in the capital city of Amaravati for the first, with state governor S Abdul Nazeer unfurling the national flag at a specially arranged venue at Nelapadu. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer unfurls the national flag during the Republic day celebrations in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing the public, the governor described the occasion as a landmark moment, stating that it was a matter of pride to hoist the national flag for the first time in Amaravati.

He said the capital city construction had come to a halt for nearly five years before 2024 due to a lack of clear direction, leading to a decline in economic confidence. “However, the situation is now improving, with projects moving forward, institutions regaining strength, and public trust being restored,” Nazeer said.

The governor received the ceremonial salute from 11 parade contingents, while 22 tableaux showcasing the state’s progress were presented.

The governor said the coalition government was working with a long-term vision under the “Swarna Andhra–2047” roadmap, aiming to transform Andhra Pradesh into a globally competitive state by the centenary of India’s Independence. Highlighting welfare measures, he said the government is supporting the poor through NTR Bharosa pensions, providing social pensions to over 6.3 million beneficiaries every month. He also cited schemes such as Deepam 2.0, under which three LPG cylinders are being supplied annually, and the Stree Shakti programme, offering free bus travel for women and transgender persons.

He also stressed the government’s push towards technology-driven governance, noting that 119 government services are now available through WhatsApp, enabling citizens to access certificates, welfare updates, and grievance registration instantly.