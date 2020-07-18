Andhra Pradesh crosses 40,000-mark, witnesses surge in active cases: Covid-19 state tally

india

India’s Covid-19 tally surged past 103,8716 on Saturday adding over 34,884 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 671 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours taking India’s coronavirus death toll to 26,273. Over 62 percent of Covid-19 patients have recovered across the country which accounts for 653,750 recovered patients.

South Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases. Karnataka is now the fourth affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh is another state which has more active cases than the national capital, over 19,000, besides Karnataka. The state tally crossed 40,000 on Saturday.

Here’s taking a look at the state tally:

The big 5

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat are currently the top five worst-affected states in the country. In Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases have crossed the 2 lakh mark while the national capital has reported 120,107 cases till date. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fatalities stand at 11,452 while in Delhi, 3,571 people have succumbed to death.

Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 160,907 infections and 2,315 deaths so far. Karnataka has seen a rapid surge in Covid-19 infection and has one of the high rates of active cases. So far, the state has witnessed 55,115 coronavirus cases till date while 1,147 have died in the state. Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 46,430 on Saturday. The state has seen 32,973 people recover from coronavirus while 2,106 people have died.

Rising numbers

Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal are states where Covid-19 numbers are rapidly rising. The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 45,163. In Telangana, 42,496 have been infected from the virus till date. Andhra Pradesh has reported 40,646 Covid-19 patients till date while as many as 38,011 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal so far.

Rajasthan has reported 27789 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 530 while 19,502 patients have recovered.

Other states

Haryana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 24,797 while Bihar has reported 23,589 coronavirus infections till date. In Madhya Pradesh, the number of cases has touched 21,081, Assam stands at 20,646 and Odisha’s is at 16,110. Jammu and Kashmir has over 12,000 while Kerala has reported 11,066 cases till date. In states other than these, the coronavirus tally is 10,000 or less.