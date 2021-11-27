Andhra Pradesh flood death toll mounts to 44; Tirupati gets heavy rain

The Andhra Pradesh government has said as many as 44 people have lost their lives and 16 are still missing due to floods after the unprecedented rain in the state even as officials said the situation was grim on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Amaravati has said heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra, particularly Chittoor and Nellore in the next three to four days.

The state government has put district authorities on a high alert due to possible breach of tanks that are already filled to the brim due to recent heavy rains, leading to the inundation of villages downstream.

The statement issued by the state government on Friday said 1,990 villages in 119 mandals of the Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Nellore districts were affected by the floods, of which 211 villages were completely inundated.

"The rains, which started after the first week of this month, continue to fall today. The rain began on the 16-17th. As never seen before in history, heavy rains inundated Rayalaseema," the statement said, according to news agency ANI.

"The streets of Tirumala and in the town of Tirupati, we have experienced heavy rain and vehicles being washed away. Four buses were stuck in the flood, where an RTC bus had fallen from the Nadaluru bridge, causing 10 people to succumb to death and the rest were rescued by SDRF teams. Ten others had died at Sivalayam, which is on the banks of the river," it added.

The government also said the power supply in the four districts has been restored and is providing necessities to 95,949 flood-affected families. It has also announced the expediting the payment of compensation in respect of fully damaged and partially damaged houses by the floods.

"For those whose house was completely damaged, the government is sanctioning ₹1.8 lakh for a new house, along with compensation at the rate of ₹95,000," it said.

"Compensation for dead cattle to be paid to the owners immediately. Also, orders to ensure Cattle are vaccinated. Cattle feed was also ordered to be distributed without shortage anywhere. An enumeration has been directed to be completed expeditiously in respect of crop compensation," it said, according to ANI.

The state government has also directed district collectors to give immediate reports regarding the rehabilitation of roads and assess immediately upon receipt of these reports and prioritise and fund these tasks.

Earlier, the government decided to provide 25kg of rice, 1kg of red gram dal, palm oil 1litre per family, 1kg each of onions and potatoes for families in these affected districts.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over the phone and assured him of all help.